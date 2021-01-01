Meadow Wall Sconce by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (H503101-PN)

The Meadow Wall Sconce by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting enhances its surroundings with a stylish signature flair. Anchored by a circular wall plate, it deploys a single stem that curves out and downward to place a cylindrical socket inside a closed, spherical shade of clear glass. The shades upper support structure is composed of a smooth, dish-shaped piece of metal that completes the spherical shape, reducing direct brightness from the lamping within to a generous, even ambiance. With less clutter and more creativity, Mitzi is attainable high design. Inspired by the founder of Hudson Valley Lighting's grandmother, a painter and master antique-finder, Mitzi mixes classic with contemporary, sacrificing no quality along the way. Designed with thoughtful simplicity, Mitzi lighting fixtures embody form and function in perfect harmony. Shape: Globe. Color: Clear. Finish: Polished Nickel