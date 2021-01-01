The Meadow Lane 4 Piece 8" Salad Plate Set adds a touch of spring to your table with the Meadow Lane collection from Spode. This charming collection has everything one would need to entertain during Easter and elegantly throughout the year. An exquisitely drawn bunny adorns each piece with sparkling gold accents that make this collection from Spode a truly gorgeous gift range. Presented in beautiful gift packaging, these salad plates by Spode come in an assortment of pastel borders with sparkling gold accents. Featuring a charming drawn bunny design, these plates are perfect for an Easter afternoon tea celebration.