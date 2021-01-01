From orian rugs
Orian Rugs Meadow Harold 8 x 11 Navy Tonal Distressed/Overdyed Bohemian/Eclectic Area Rug in Blue | 435115
Advertisement
Powerful, strong and deep, the Harold area rug is happily the center of attention in shades of dark and navy blues. With a soft, short pile and dense, durable construction, this gorgeous floor covering offers years of wonderful wear. Stain resistant, easy cleaning, non-fading and shed-free, the Harold area rug is a bold and brilliant addition to any room in your home. Orian Rugs Meadow Harold 8 x 11 Navy Tonal Distressed/Overdyed Bohemian/Eclectic Area Rug in Blue | 435115