With a beautiful array of soft coloring, this piece brings a beautiful garden inside. The Meadow Collection has been hand selected for the softer, cottage style home just for you. With delicate touches of blush pink and sky blue, these ivory pieces go well with a variety of design palettes. Perfectly placed in the foyer, dining area, living room or even office space, this collection is added easily to different spaces. Bring this lovely piece home today. Color: Multi-color.