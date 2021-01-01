From safavieh
Safavieh Meadow Collection MDW568G Modern Abstract Area Rug, 6'7" x 6'7" Round, Light Grey / Pink
Contemporary design is a stylish addition to any room of the home Refined machine-woven construction ensures an easy-care and virtually non-shedding rug Made from enhanced premium polypropylene and polyester fibers providing both comfort and durability Medium 0. 5-inch pile thickness for a sleek look and support underfoot Safavieh has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, providing quality craftsmanship, unmatched style, and the latest trends; Begin your rug search with Safavieh and explore over 100, 000 products today