From safavieh
Safavieh Meadow Collection MDW338A Modern Abstract Runner, 2'7" x 8' , Ivory / Grey
Advertisement
The high-quality polypropylene pile fiber adds durability and longevity to these rugs The power loomed Construction adds durability to this rug, ensuring it will be a favorite for many years This contemporary, Abstract rug will give your room an elegant accent This rug measures 2'7" X 8' For over 100 years, Safavieh has been a trusted brand for uncompromised Quality and unmatched style Pile height is 0.5 inches