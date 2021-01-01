From safavieh

Safavieh Meadow Alliyea 4 x 6 Ivory/Gray Indoor Abstract Area Rug Polyester | MDW333A-4

$99.00
In stock
Description

Artistic and utterly chic, the Meadow Rug Collection invigorates contemporary decor with alluring organic imagery. The natural contours and formations displayed Meadow are highlighted in rich hues and a raised, cut pile that conveys a wonderful sense of depth and dimension. Meadow area rugs are made using soft synthetic yarns for lasting beauty and color. Safavieh Meadow Alliyea 4 x 6 Ivory/Gray Indoor Abstract Area Rug Polyester | MDW333A-4

