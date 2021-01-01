From samsung
Samsung ME21R7051 30 Inch Wide 2.1 Cu. Ft. 1000 Watt Over the Range Microwave with Sensor Cook Fingerprint Resistant Black Stainless Steel Cooking
Advertisement
Samsung ME21R7051 30 Inch Wide 2.1 Cu. Ft. 1000 Watt Over the Range Microwave with Sensor Cook Features:2.1 cu. ft. and 1000 watts allow for easy reheating of various dishesUp to 400 CFM keeps your kitchen free of smoke and odorsSpecial coated exterior ensures your microwave remains spotless even with daily useFeatures a digital, blue LED display that complements any kitchen decorSensor cook setting automatically adjust cooking time for optimal resultsManufacturer warranty includes 1 year parts and labor and 10 year magnetron coverageSpecifications:Total Capacity: 2.1 Cu. Ft.Turntable Type: GlassTurntable Diameter: 14.1875Depth: 16-1/2"Height: 17-1/16"Width: 29-7/8"Voltage: 120VWattage: 1000W Over the Range Microwaves Fingerprint Resistant Black Stainless Steel