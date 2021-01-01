From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting MDS352 Painted No.2 16" Wide Pendant Aged Brass / Leaf Green Indoor Lighting Pendants
Hudson Valley Lighting MDS352 Painted No.2 16" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed of brassIncludes a steel shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) Incandescent bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs72" of adjustable chain includedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 14-1/2"Minimum Height: 17-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 68-1/2"Width: 16"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 9 lbsChain Length: 72"Shade Height: 9"Shade Width: 16"Shade Depth: 16"Canopy Height: 5/16"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: No Aged Brass / Leaf Green