Hudson Valley Lighting MDS300-BB Painted No.1 3 Light 18" Wide Pendant Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Hudson Valley Lighting MDS300-BB Painted No.1 3 Light 18" Wide Pendant FeaturesDesigned by Mark D. SikesConstructed from steel(3) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required72" of adjustable chain includedFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley's limited 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 16"Width: 18"Chain Length: 72"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 225 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Aged Brass