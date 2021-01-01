From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting MDS201 Glass No.1 4 Light 19" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Clear Crystal Shade Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling
Hudson Valley Lighting MDS201 Glass No.1 4 Light 19" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Clear Crystal Shade FeaturesDesigned by Mark D. SikesConstructed from metalIncludes a clear crystal shade(4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley's limited 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 12-3/4"Width: 19"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Flush Mount Polished Nickel