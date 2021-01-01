Sony MDREX110AP/W Step-up EX Series Earbud Headset, White | Quill

Advertisement
The integrated microphone and multi-function control button make the MDR-EX110AP the perfect companion for your smartphone. Android users can also enjoy the convenient Smart Key app for added control functionality directly from your smartphone. The upgraded 9mm driver units coupled with high-energy neodymium magnets provide increased efficiency and deliver extended treble and mid-range frequency response with powerful bass.