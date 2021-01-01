From sony
sony mdr-xb80bs blue premium waterproof bluetooth wireless extra bass sports in-ear 7 hr of playback headphones/microphone (international version)
Secure or easy fit with two-way wearing style. Connectivity Technology: Wireless Connect your device wirelessly with Bluetooth and NFC Splash-proof design thats ready for rain or sweat With Carrying Pouch, Cable Adjustor and Clip Up to 7 hours of battery life with built-in rechargeable battery Built-in microphone and in-line remote for hands-free calls Compatible with Apple and Android smartphones