JONATHAN Y Lighting MDP107-8 Modern Persian 7-3/4' x 10' Polypropylene Vintage Traditional Rectangle Area Rug Light Gray / Red Home Decor Rugs Area

JONATHAN Y Lighting MDP107-8 Modern Persian 7-3/4' x 10' Polypropylene Vintage Traditional Rectangle Area Rug Features:This rug is designed with such nuance that it appears handcrafted, but is in fact power loomed for consistency and durabilityAdd an elegant touch to any room with this traditional rugIn soft, tonal colors, this classic rug is crafted from a durable synthetic fiber and features a luxe, plush pile, creating a sophisticated lookWith Persian designs woven throughout, it elegantly combines shades with a silk-like pileWith a broad border and subtle scattered floral interior design, it looks like an heirloom, but with the durability expected of modern rugsAn 0.31-inch pile gives the rug a plush texture, while remaining durable enough for high traffic roomsPower loomed of 100% polypropylene, our artisans in Turkey take great pride in the quality of their floor coverings, ensuring it to last for years to comeNo backing, use of rug pad is recommended (sold separately)Covered under a 30 day limited manufacturer warranty Area Rugs Light Gray / Red