A 2-doors accent cabinet that combines organization and style for a convenient display anywhere in your home. Add a unique stylish storage to your living room, hallway, or bedroom with this cabinet. A practical and chic upgrade that instantly elevate the look of your room. This item comes with mounting hardware to prevent tipping. This item comes shipped in one carton. The wooden accent cabinet is intricately carved to create a faceted design and unique appeal. Suitable for indoor use only. Contemporary Style. Maximum weight limit is 100 lbs. DecMode 16"W, 37"H MDF Contemporary Cabinet, Brown, 1-Piece