From virtu usa
Virtu USA MD-2272-WMSQ-ES-012 Caroline Estate 72" Double Bathroom Vanity Marble Top and Square Sink with Polished Chrome Faucet and Mirror, 72 inches, Dark Espresso
Contemporary shaker doors with hotel style open shelving, available in warm white, deep espresso, cool gray, and cashmere Durable construction features 2-inch solid wood framing, 1/2-inch hardwood panels, multi-layer door construction Fully finished, water-resistant cabinet using zero-emissions, multi-stage painting and sealing process Luxurious Carrera white marble imported from Italy with straight edge detail, pre-sealed, with matching 4-inch backsplash Included: (1) 72 inch Cabinet, (1) Marble Countertop, (2) Square Undermount Sinks, (1) Mirror, (2) Polished Chrome Faucet, Weight: 413.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Virtu USA