From virtu usa
Virtu USA MD-2260-WMRO-ES-NM Caroline Estate Bathroom Vanity, 60 inches, Dark Espresso
Advertisement
Contemporary shaker doors with hotel style open shelving, available in warm white, deep espresso, cool gray, and cashmere Durable construction features 2-inch solid wood framing, 1/2-inch hardwood panels, multi-layer door construction Fully finished, water-resistant cabinet using zero-emissions, multi-stage painting and sealing process Luxurious Carrera white marble imported from Italy with straight edge detail, pre-sealed, with matching 4-inch backsplash Included: (1) 60 inch Cabinet, (1) Marble Countertop, (2) Round Undermount Sinks, Faucet Not Included, Weight: 306.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Virtu USA