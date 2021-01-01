From virtu usa

Virtu USA MD-2260-DWQSQ-ES-001 Caroline Estate Bathroom Vanity Set, Espresso

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Contemporary shaker doors with hotel style open shelving, available in warm white, deep espresso, cool gray, and cashmere Durable construction features 2-inch solid wood framing, 1/2-inch hardwood panels, multi-layer door construction Fully finished, water-resistant cabinet using zero-emissions, multi-stage painting and sealing process Quartz Countertop with beveled edge detail, pre-sealed, with matching 4-inch backsplash, Manufacturer: Virtu USA

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com