Mcscants HDMI Splitter 1 in 4 Out V1.4 Powered 1x4 Ports Box Supports 4K@30Hz Full Ultra HD 1080P 3D Compatible with PC STB Xbox PS4 Fire Stick.

?4 way Hdmi Splitter?Split 1 HDMI input signal to 4 identical HDMI output signals, it can distribute one signal source to 4 hdmi displays or 4 seperate HDTVs simultaneously without any loss in quality. Note: ?This is 1 in 4 out HDMI splitter, not 4 in 1 out HDMI switcher, can not switch 4 singal source to 1 display. NOT bidirectional switcher. Just duplicate or 'mirror' a single HDMI source on four HDMI displays. 4 displays will show the same video and audio simultaneously. Technical Details?It supports Ultra HD 3840x2160 @30Hz, 4K@ 30Hz, 1080P @30Hz, 3D resolutions. It works perfectly with computer, laptop, PS3, Blu-ray DVD, tablet pc, projectors, Ultra HD TV and other gaming devices. Widespread Use?Offer HD video solution for super market, shopping mall, HDTV, STB, DVD, projector factory, data control center, information distribution, conference room presentation; education and training; corporation show room, home theater, etc. Replacement?1 x HDMI Splitter, 1 x 5V/1A