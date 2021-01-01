Mcree Freestanding Vanity With Reinforced Acrylic Sink

Mcree Freestanding Vanity with Reinforced Acrylic SinkFeatures:Freestanding StyleElegant and neat sink with a pre-drilled hole faucetEnsure durability and qualityMounting Location: Free-standingTop Material: PlasticTop Material Details: AcrylicTop Finish: WhiteBase Material: Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: MDFWood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationBase Finish (Base Finish: Gray): GrayBase Finish (Base Finish: White): WhiteBase Finish (Base Finish: Navy Blue): Navy BlueFinished Back: YesMirrored Finish: NoCraftsmanship Type: No CraftsmanshipPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSink Included: YesSink Shape: RectangularOverflow Hole: YesSink Type: UndermountSink Material: AcrylicSink Finish: WhiteNumber of Sinks Accommodated: 2Compatible Sink Part Number: Doors: YesNumber of Doors: Soft Close Door Hinges: Drawers: YesNumber of Functional Drawers: 6Number of False Drawers: Soft Close Drawer Glides: YesDrawer Safety Stop: YesShelves Included: YesNumber of Shelves: Adjustable Shelves: Faucet Included: NoFlow Rate (GPM): Faucet Finish: Compatible Faucet Installation Type: Single-HoleMirror Included: NoFrame Material: Number of Mirrors: Medicine Cabinet Included: NoBacksplash Included: NoCompatible Backsplash Part Number: Mounting Bracket Included: NoCompatible Mounting Bracket Part Number: What is a P-Trap?: A p-trap holds water to prevent sewer gases from entering the home through the drain. It also traps debris that has drained from the sink to prevent the plumbing system from being clogged.P-Trap Included: NoWhat is a Drain Assembly?: A drain assembly connects the sink to the P-Trap. It enables the faucet to function with the sink to drain or trap water in the basin.Drain Assembly Included: NoCompatible Drain Assembly Part Number: Sidesplash Included: NoCompatible Sidesplash Part Number: Cabinet Hardware Included: YesHardware Finish: Compatible Hardware Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary GlamFalse Drawers: Standalone Bathroom Cabinet or Shelving Included: NoSpefications:UL Listed: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoASME A112.19.2/CSA B45.1 Compliant: ADA Compliant: NoASME A112.19.3 Compliant: NoGSA Approved: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: Vermont Act 193 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: YesProduct Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: YesIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 35.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 84Overall Depth - Front to Back: 19.69Base Width - Side to Side: 83.44