JONATHAN Y Lighting MCR102-28 Mercer Shag 2-1/4' x 8' Shag Polypropylene Vintage Geometric Moroccan / Tribal Runner Cream / Gray Home Decor Rugs

JONATHAN Y Lighting MCR102-28 Mercer Shag 2-1/4' x 8' Shag Polypropylene Vintage Geometric Moroccan / Tribal Runner Features:With a nearly 2" pile of super soft polypropylene, this plush rug is made for comfort but high on styleIn a classic Moroccan pattern of zigzag lines that overlap to create stripes of diamonds, the oversized scale of the design creates an optical illusion to make your space similarly feel largerWhile high pile rugs such as shags and Moroccans are generally best used in low traffic areas to avoid becoming matted down, with regular cleaning and rotation so that it wears evenly, this rug would be lovely in a living spaceWith a plush pile cut at 2", this shag rug is best suited to rooms with light to medium trafficPower loomed of 100% polypropylene, our artisans in Turkey take great pride in the quality of their floor coverings, ensuring it to last for years to comeNo backing, use of rug pad is recommended (sold separately)Covered under a 30 day limited manufacturer warranty Runners Cream / Gray