JONATHAN Y Lighting MCR101-3 Mercer Shag 3' x 5' Shag Polypropylene Vintage Geometric Moroccan / Tribal Rectangle Area Rug Gray / Cream Home Decor

JONATHAN Y Lighting MCR101-3 Mercer Shag 3' x 5' Shag Polypropylene Vintage Geometric Moroccan / Tribal Rectangle Area Rug Features:A classic Moroccan diamond trellis design is simultaneously simple and stunning in this plush 2" pile rugPower loomed, it has durability that will withstand light traffic and an occasional cleaning while retaining style inspired straight from the soukMade from polypropylene, this synthetic fiber is not only super soft, but solution dyed for lasting colorWith a plush pile cut at 2", this shag rug is best suited to rooms with light to medium trafficPower loomed of 100% polypropylene, our artisans in Turkey take great pride in the quality of their floor coverings, ensuring it to last for years to comeNo backing, use of rug pad is recommended (sold separately)Covered under a 30 day limited manufacturer warranty Area Rugs Gray / Cream