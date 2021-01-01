JONATHAN Y Lighting MCR100-4 Mercer Shag 4' x 6' Shag Polypropylene Solid Rectangle Area Rug White Home Decor Rugs Area Rugs

JONATHAN Y Lighting MCR100-4 Mercer Shag 4' x 6' Shag Polypropylene Solid Rectangle Area Rug Features:If you're seeking a combination of style, comfort, and practicality, this shag rug is the rare combination of all threeWith a nearly 2" pile of the softest polypropylene we could source, it feels plush underfootYou won't have to worry about it unraveling like the shag rugs of yesteryear -- it's woven using power loom technology, for durability ease of cleaningWith a plush pile cut at 2", this shag rug is best suited to rooms with light to medium trafficPower loomed of 100% polypropylene, our artisans in Turkey take great pride in the quality of their floor coverings, ensuring it to last for years to comeNo backing, use of rug pad is recommended (sold separately)Covered under a 30 day limited manufacturer warranty Area Rugs White