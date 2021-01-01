Mcquaid Abstract Handmade Tufted Wool Mocha Area Rug

When it comes to lending your space a decorative touch, area rugs make great options for adding a stylish accent that also protects your floors and muffles the sound. Take this rug, for example: handwoven in India from wool, it features multicolored bands against a mocha background for an understated look. And with a 0.39'' pile height, it's a great option for adding a cushioned touch to a space that's still easy to maintain. We recommend adding a rug pad to help keep this piece in place. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'