Mcpherson 136" Wide Symmetrical Reclining Corner Sectional

The contemporary farmhouse recliner brings cozy comfort to any room. Sometimes reclining furniture has comfort but no style. This recliner is covered in a soft textured chenille polyester fabric that is durable and easy to clean. A decorator accent pillow adds to the look and comfort. The seat creates a super comfortable and consistent seating experience. the chair is designed and constructed to be bigger, deeper, and more comfortable. A steel seat box is used to add strength to the frame for years of worry-free use.