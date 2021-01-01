MCP4725 Digital to Analog Conversion DAC Module IIC Interface Digital Analog Conversion 12Bit 27V to 55V Power Supply Pack of 2

MCP4725 is low power consumption and high precision of the single channel 12 buffer voltage output digital to analog converter, have EEPROM, Users can use the I2C interface command write the DAC input and configuration data into EEPROM, to achieve the digital analog conversion function. Youve always wanted to output analog voltages from a microcontroller, the MCP4725 is the DAC that will let you do it! The MCP4725 is an I2C controlled Digital-to-Analog converter (DAC). A DAC allows you to send analog signal, such as a sine wave, from a digital source, such as the I2C interface on the Arduino microcontroller. Digital to analog converters are great for sound generation, musical instruments, and many other creative projects! This version of the MCP4725 breakout fixes a few issues with the board including the IC footprint, the I2C pinout, changes the overall board dimensions to better fit your projects, and a few more minor tweaks. This board bre