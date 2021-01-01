From supermicro

SUPERMICRO MCP-250-10117-0N Supermicro MCP-250-10117-0N 60W DC Power Adapter w US Power Cord 18AWG 6ft

$58.00
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

SUPERMICRO MCP-250-10117-0N Supermicro MCP-250-10117-0N 60W DC.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com