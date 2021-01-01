From ivy bronx

Mcneil Decorative Throw Pillow

$47.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Compose a chic pillow on couches and beds with the traditional style of this decorative pillow. Printed in graphic detail on a square pillowcase, overlapping shades of blue reveal a layered mountain landscape with a modern design that turns an ordinary cushion into a captivating work of art. A sumptuous combination of duck feathers and down fill the standard pillow sham with enduring softness, offering comfortable cushioning for every seating or sleeping arrangement.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com