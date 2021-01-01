Mcnamara Tufted Upholstered Side chair

Add some visual interest and comfortable seating to your home with this Upholstered Dining Chair. The sturdy rubberwood construction and webbing seat structure of this chair stand up to regular use with ease and the beige, 100% polyester fabric is as practical as it is eye-catching. Accented with classic nailhead trim for durability and style, this chic chair makes an elegant complement to any dining room, living room or study. The rich beige shade of fabric is neutral enough to blend seamlessly with most color schemes, while still providing an updated take on the usual brown and black options. Upholstery Color: Gray