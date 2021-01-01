Mcmullin TV Stand for TVs up to 50" with Fireplace Included

Place a touch of breezy beach house style in your living room or den with this essential TV stand - capable of holding flat screen up to 50". Crafted from a blend of solid and engineered wood in a neutral finish, this TV stand strikes a rectangular silhouette with simple moldings, X-frame paneling, and a streamlined plinth base. Two side cabinets with adjustable shelves are perfect for stowing A/V essentials, while two center shelves can house your cable box and entertainment console, or can be used for displaying accent pieces. Color: Fairfax Oak