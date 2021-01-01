From wrought studio
Mclea Burgundy Area Rug
Features:You can’t go wrong with this solid area shag rugMaterial: PolypropyleneMaterial Details: Construction: Machine MadeTechnique: ShagOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: LatexRug Shape: RectanglePrimary Color: BurgundyPattern: Solid ColorFringe / Tassel: Purposeful Distressing Type: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Product Care -: Licensed Product: NoHigh-Low: Product Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Clean by hand washColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Children’s Product Certificate (CPC): Dimensions:Rug Size: 2' x 3'4"Pile Height: 3Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'6"): 4Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 8.5Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'6"): 24Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 36Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'6"): 40Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 60Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'6"