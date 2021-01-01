Mcknight 9 - Light Unique Tiered Chandelier with Crystal Accents

Lighting fixtures are always functional – after all, they do brighten up a room – but they are also important pieces for setting up your home's ambiance. A chandelier like this, for example, is great for washing a room in light and glamour. Crafted from a chrome-finished metal base, this nine-light fixture is defined by its glass crystal shade. Perfect for creating an eye-catching effect, and the shade is sure to reflect and manipulate the light from the 40W bulbs (not included). Compatible with sloped ceilings, this 23.6'' in diameter chandelier can be hung in a variety of larger rooms.