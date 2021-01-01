From ebern designs
Mckittrick 1-Light Single Cylinder Pendant
Features:Mini pendantSatin opal glass shadeAdjustable heightEco friendlyBrushed nickel finishAccommodates: 1 x 18W fluorescent bulbFixture Design: SingleFixture Shape: CylinderNumber of Lights: 1Number of Tiers: 1Finish: Brushed nickelStyle: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: Satin opalPrimary Material: GlassMetal Type: Wood Type: Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: G24q-2Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 18Power Source: Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: Hanging Method: RodSpefications:Energy StarCommercial OR Residential Certifications: YesTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: WEEE Recycling Required: YesCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: Non CompliantEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: YesEnergy Star Compliant: YesNevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall: 53'' H x 5'' W x 5'' DCanopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: 5Canopy Depth - Front to Back: 5Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: 53Overall Min Height: 23Body Height - Top to Bottom: 23Body Width - Side to Side: 5Body Depth - Front to Back: 5Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Chain Length: Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Warranty: