McKinnon 82" Cotton Rolled Arm Sofa with Reversible Cushions

Center this three-seater sofa in a space where relaxed, easy living is key and a solid maple wood frame and coil spring and down blend removable cushions lend comfort for napping and seating. A round recessed arm and tight back deliver artisan fare to this sofa available in upholstery options of solid and print pure organic cotton or cotton blends. Dramatic espresso finish tapered legs offer a final decorative touch to this sofa, handmade in the USA.Disclaimer:Imagine Home works with 100% organic materials that are handcrafted by artisans from around the world. We celebrate the variations, imperfections, and uniqueness indigenous to each material, color, and artist. Please know that we strive for consistency throughout our handmade products, but subtle changes in production and dye lots do occur. Fabric: Indigo Tie Dye 100% Cotton