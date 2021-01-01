McKew 5 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set

This seamless neutral dining set will prove to be a wonderful addition to your kitchen, game room, or living room. The high-quality MDF board framework is reinforced with heavy-duty supportive metal legs allowing this table and stool set to provide a durable dining experience. All surfaces are sealed in protective a PVC coating, making both table and stools water-resistant, oil-resistant, and easy to clean with a cloth. The four-bar stools fit perfectly under the bar counter, making this set is a highly space-saving solution for compact kitchens or dining rooms while retaining the same classy appeal as larger tables. This bar table set is crafted with just the right details in mind. Customize your seating experience and adjust the table height via the fitted base footpads on the table legs, while stool foot covers prevent skidding and wobbling while also protecting floors from damage for a sound dining experience. Have a place to prop your feet with the underside stool wooden bar that also acts as support reinforcement for high weight capacity. With numbered parts, screws, and easy-to-follow instructions included, you can quickly set up this bar table set and have it ready to go before you know it.