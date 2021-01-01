Mckenzie Beige Area Rug

We love how this clean-lined area rug brings a simple and modern foundation to your floors in the living room, nursery, or bedroom. It's power-loomed from a blend of acrylic and polyester with a crisp beige hue, and it features a polyester backing. This rug comes in a variety of different sizes to best suit your space. Plus, it has a high 2.36" pile height that's ideal for placing in rooms with low foot traffic. To keep this area rug in one place, we recommend pairing it with a rug pad. Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'