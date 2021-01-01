Mckeel 119" Wide Sofa & Chaise

Gathering everyone for a movie marathon, or hosting a game night? Whatever your living room needs, it's hard to beat sectional sofas when it comes to giving everyone a seat (and your living room an on-trend look). Take this one, for example: crafted with a solid wood frame founded on slender stainless steel legs, this sectional features a streamlined design with low arms and a sleek silhouette that lend it a modern look anywhere. Wrapped in polyester, this piece features foam and fiber filling on the removable seat and back cushions for an inviting feel. Fabric: Dark Blue 100% Polyester, Orientation: Right Hand Facing