Mcgowen 29'' Bar Stool

This set of 2 bar stools with wooden legs is designed to meet the friendly relationship between humans and machines and can relax you when you have a drink with your friends. The surface of this stool is made of ABS plastic that is easy for you to clean. It also features a circular metal footrest to firmly position your legs. Equipped with solid wooden legs, it is stable and durable. At the same time, the stool can be assembled easily with basic tools. This set is perfect in the home, kitchen, restaurant, bar, lounge, and salon. You deserve it! Key FeaturesModern & Classic Bar Stools: These elegant bar stools set combines the modern and classic style, the bar stools are easy to match all style furniture, which is perfect for your restaurant, bistro, coffee house, patio, home kitchen, or any other decor theme.Comfortable Design: The round stainless steel footrest is more durable and stable, which provides a comfortable place to rest your feet.Durable Structure: The bar stools are constructed with ABS, beechwood, and metal, which is extremely stable and durable for a long-lasting life span. And the bar stool is very easy to clean with a damp cloth. Non-Marking: The bar stool stands on a sturdy base, each leg is attached to rubber feet to prevent scratching, you can move the bar stool securely without hurt your floor. Easy Assembly: These bar stools require less assembly and have detailed instructions, so you can easily assemble the chair and save much time for it.