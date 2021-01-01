Mcgarry 8-Light Kitchen Island Linear Pendant

Features:Vintage rustic wood beam antique decor perfect for the kitchen, bar, farmhouse, industrial, island, billiard and Edison bulb decor. Natural reclaimed rustic wooden light.Fixture Design: Kitchen IslandFixture Shape: LinearNumber of Lights: 8Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: Multiple DirectionsSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Finish: BrownShade Included: NoShade Material: Shade Color: Primary Material: WoodMetal Type: Glass Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoSwag Light: Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraDimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Power Source: HardwiredPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: NoHanging Method: RodSpefications:BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: YesRoHS Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: ETL Listed: FIRA Certified: cETL Listed: ISO 14000 Certified: UL Listed: YesISO 14001 Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: NoISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: NoCSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesWEEE Recycling Required: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesCSA Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Weight: Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: 0.78Canopy Width - Side to Side: 4.72Canopy Depth - Front to Back: 4.72Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: 5.98Body Height - Top to Bottom: Body Width - Side to Side: 32Body Depth - Front to Back: 5Shade: NoShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: YesDownrod Size(s): 1 x 6" and 3 x 12"Chain Length: Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Level of Assembly: Partial AssemblyAdult Assembly Required: NoEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: