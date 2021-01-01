Mcdonald Dining Table

Features:Finish: WalnutTable Shape: SquareTop Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodTop Wood Species: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Plywood/Laminate BoardTop Metal Finish Application: Top Material Details: High-pressure laminate top with solid wood edgeBase Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodBase Wood Species: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Material Details: Gloss Finish: NoNatural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingTop Color: WalnutBase Color: WalnutTables Included: YesChairs Included: NoBenches Included: NoExtendable / Collapsible Table: NoTable Mechanism: Fixed TableLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: Table Base Type: Four legCountry of Origin: United StatesStyle: Modern & ContemporaryMirrored: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USADS Wood Tone: Medium WoodSpefications:FIRA Certified: ADA Compliant: CE Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Inside apron height: 27.38" (width: 21.75")Outside apron height: 25.38" (width: 35.5")Overall Length - End to End: 42Overall Length When Fully Collapsed: Overall Length When Fully Extended: Overall Width - Front to Back: 42Overall Width When Fully Collapsed - Front to Back: Overall Width When Fully Extended - Front to Back: Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 30Leaf: NoLeaf Width - Side to Side: Leaf Length - End to End: Overall Product Weight: 70Assembly:Assembly requiredAdult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: # of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: # of Steps Required: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: LifetimeFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: The warranty warrants of its merchandise to be free of defects in materials and workmanship for the life of the piece under normal residential use, and 5 years under normal single shift use and conditions to the original purchaser, except for denoted frames, fabrics, COM, glides, renting, recovering, misuse, or abuse, and damage by customer handling. 1 Year for case goods, cushions, and pillows, 2 years for mechanisms, and a lifetime warranty against loss of resiliency for seat cushion cores.