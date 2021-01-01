From tucker murphy pet
Mccurley Kennel Pet Crate
Advertisement
This dog crate is the best choice for your adorable puppies. Made of heavy-duty carbon steel, the crate is super strong and stable. Phosphorized metal material is safe for the dog and anti-rust, anti-corrosion, anti-scratch, suitable for indoor and outdoor use, ensuring long last using time. Double door with locking and removable tray design features an extraordinary user experience. Come and get one for your puppies! Size: 36.7" H x 29.1" W x 41.5" D