Mccoppin Flip top Storage Bench

The Mccoppin Storage Bench, made from solid wood, allows your inner designer to shine through while creating added storage and seating for your entryway or mudroom. "Form follows function" design rules apply here as the bench features a convenient flip-up lid allowing for easy retrieval of articles from the dual storage compartment below.; Efforts are made to reproduce accurate colors, variations in color may occur due to computer monitor and photography, We believe in creating excellent, high-quality products made from the finest materials at an affordable price. Every one of our products come with a 1-year warranty and easy returns if you are not satisfied Color: Light Avalon Brown