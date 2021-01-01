From williston forge
Huntington 2 - Light Dimmable Brown Armed Sconce
Looking for ways to add lighting to spaces? Then take a look at this two-light armed sconce. This wall sconce uses a bronze brushed metal back plate and a black lamp body, which combines the touch of classic and industrial style. It can illuminate your powder room, corridor, entrance, kitchen, or living room. Making a statement without overpowering the surrounding decor, this vanity lighting is a chic addition to a wide range of interiors.