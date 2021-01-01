Mcclendon Hall Tree with Shoe Storage

This coat rack does not look very practical. It is actually very practical. It is a combination of a coat rack and a shoe rack, and a shoe bench. You can save a lot of space in your home by buying this item. Perfect design: The sturdy iron frame and the sturdy retro-style shelf blend perfectly, not only in retro style but also in a modern minimalist style. Not easy to rust: Select steel, not easy to rust, durable and thick steel tube design, make your coat rack more durable. Multi-purpose use: the upper layer can hang clothes, the hook can hang clothes, hats, bags, there is a three-layer rack underneath, can be used to receive the shoe box, can also be used as a shoe bench. The product needs some assembly, but don't be afraid to assemble it. You need to enjoy an assembly process, so you will find yourself very good after the assembly. Instructions: Because the size of the product is measured manually, there may be errors. Its installation is more complicated, you need to carefully refer to the instructions, I think you will be proud if the installation is complete. The product is to take photos of themselves, there will be a certain color difference. Color: White