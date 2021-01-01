Mcclain 19.7" W Clothes Rack & Garment Racks

The simple, functional style and sleek white look of this garment frame match most spaces in the home or workplace; it has an external powder coating to prevent water and rust. The perfect hanger for finishing your everyday outfit or arranging your seasonal wardrobe; it consists of two top suspension bar with stops on each side to prevent clothing from falling, and two bottom shelf for shoes or accessories. Made of high-quality metal, this self-contained garment frame is durable and can withstand the weight of heavy winter jackets. This static stand has 4 horizontal feet, which can keep the device stable even if there is any unevenness on the surface. Easy to assemble; assembly tools included in the package; clean the rack with a soft, damp cloth when dirty; note that all dimensions are manually measured and may vary by 1-2 cm. Color: Black