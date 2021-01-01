From mccall patterns
McCall's M7231 Girl's Pioneer Costume Dress and Hat Sewing Pattern, Sizes 7-8
Advertisement
Includes sewing templates, multi-language instructions, fabric suggestions, and sizing guides for (2) different dresses and (2) different bonnets. Sewing pattern for girl's can be made to fit sizes 7-8. Women's pioneer outfit patterns are a great way to make your own costume for theater productions, historical reenactments, Halloween parties, and similar events. Sewing pattern template variations include ruffled accents on the dress, bonnet accessories, and a pinafore. Cotton blends, calico, and gingham fabrics are recommended.