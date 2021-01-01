Mccall Steel Pot Planter
Description
Features:Product Type: Pot PlanterLocation: Indoor / Outdoor UseMaterial: MetalMaterial Details: SteelColor: PurpleShape: NoveltyCapacity: Drainage Holes: NoDrill Holes: Drain Plug Included: Self Watering: NoKeyhole Composting: With Wheels: NoGalvanized: Rust Resistant: Frost Resistant: Weather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: Natural Variation Type: Number of Planters Included: 1What's Included: Mounting BracketsAdjustable Hanging Length: Cover Included: NoCompatible Mounting Bracket Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: UV Resistant: Quality Score: 0.5Spefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: Reason for Restriction: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: Total Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 6.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 21Overall Depth - Front to Back: 7Planter Base Diameter: Planter Top Diameter: Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Interior Width - Side to Side: Interior Depth - Front to Back: Hanging Length: Hanging Weight Capacity: Overall Product Weight: Assembly:Level of Assembly: Adult Assembly Required: Estimated Time to Assemble: Suggested Number of People: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: Tools Needed for Assembly: Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Installation Required: NoTools Needed for Installation: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Product Warranty: Warranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: