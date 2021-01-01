Mccafferty 5 Piece Dining Set

This transitional dining table set is sold as a five-piece all-inclusive set, including one table, and four side chairs. Its rectangular table has straight edges and a rich cappuccino finish. Its side chairs feature vertical slat backs and contoured wooden seats that serve as comfy treat come dinner time. The chairs will also fit nicely under the table that is comfortably practical and roomy for guests. Supported upon the square tapered legs, it is crafted from tropical wood and Okoume veneer for stable and durable use. This simple and beautiful dining set is perfect for your kitchen.