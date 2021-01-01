McCafe Breakfast Blend Ground Coffee, Medium Roast, 12 oz Bagged

Before you set off to conquer the day, grab a cup of McCafé® Breakfast Blend — a simple, delicious, put-a-spring-in-your-step kind of coffee blend. This beautifully bright, light roast coffee delivers citrusy flavors and a tasty aroma to start your day in a surprisingly good way. We start with 100% premium Arabica coffee beans, carefully harvested from the rich soils and mountainous regions of the foremost coffee-growing areas of the world. Then we expertly roast them in a temperature-controlled environment to bring out the best taste in every cup, every time. Once roasted, the beans are freshly ground and packaged in bags designed to keep air out and freshness in.For a delicious McCafé at home taste, use one to two tablespoons of ground coffee for every six ounces of water. To keep the good going, we use only 100% Responsibly Sourced coffee. That means we support a healthier planet and an improved quality of life for farming communities. This package contains light roast, caffeinated coffee from 100% Arabica beans. They have been certified Orthodox Union Kosher. With this purchase, you can be assured of premium quality. Simple. Delicious. Brew good by the cupful.