From magic chef
Magic Chef MCBR350 19 Inch Wide 3.5 Cu. Ft. Compact Refrigerator with Freezer White Refrigeration Appliances Compact Refrigerators Compact
Advertisement
Magic Chef MCBR350 19 Inch Wide 3.5 Cu. Ft. Compact Refrigerator with Freezer Features:3.5 Cu. Ft. compact refrigerator is perfect for dorm rooms or extra food and beverage storageInterior contains: lighting, 3 adjustable shelves, a freezer compartment and built-in can storage.7 setting temperature controlAdjustable leveling legs for stability Covered under a 1 year parts and labor, 5 year compressor manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Total Capacity: 3.5Includes Freezer: YesShelf Material: MetalGallon Door Storage: YesDepth: 19-3/8"Height: 32-1/2"Width: 18-1/2" Compact Refrigerator Freezer Combos White